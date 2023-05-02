‘Operation Ganja Vettai 4.0’ underway in Tamil Nadu 

May 02, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘Operation Ganja Vettai-4.0’ was activated across the State from April 30 and police personnel have been conducting searches to curb the illegal menace of ganja peddling.

The Director General of Police(DGP), C.Sylendra Babu, said in a press release that Chief Minister M.K.Stalin ordered that the sale of ganja, gutka and other banned tobacco products be completely curbed. In order to achieve the objective, a series of raids were conducted thrice in the name of ‘Operation Ganja Vettai’ from December 2021 and now ‘Operation Ganja Vettai 4.0’ is on across the State.

The DGP said 47,248 kg of ganja were seized, 20,014 cases were registered and 25,721 ganja peddlers were arrested in the past two years. The police had frozen 5,723 bank accounts of the peddlers.

In pursuance of the operation, police personnel in Kundrathur which falls under Tambaram Police Commissionerate seized 22 tons of gutka products during vehicle check on Monday. The seven goods vehicles and contraband worth ₹1 crore were seized while the peddlers escaped.

The police have appealed to the public to pass on information on smuggling of banned products either by making a call to 044-28447701 or by sending an email to tndgpcontrolroom@gmail.com.

The police said the informants’ identities and credentials would be maintained confidential. The informants would also be rewarded, said a release.

