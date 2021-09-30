Chennai

Opening of multi-level car parking at airport postponed to December

The opening of the multi-level car parking at the airport has been delayed again, and will be opened only in December.

The primary reasons for the delay were the impact of COVID-19 and lack of resources and labourers for the construction work. Sources said the work was finished, but painting was under way, sources said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) started constructing the parking space in March 2019 in the 4.25-acre area at a cost of ₹250 crore to house vehicles and commercial establishments. Since the existing parking lot can have a maximum of only 1,200 vehicles, the congestion was worsening with passenger traffic going up consistently.

The new facility was planned to accommodate 2,000 vehicles.

Officials of AAI said while the western wing would have the parking area and commercial establishments, the eastern wing would house another parking lot and film theatres.

While PVR Cinemas will run five cinema halls, there will be two food courts, retail shops, bars and restaurants. “We had initially earmarked 3.3 lakh sqft of space, but owing to COVID-19 it has been brought down to 2.5 lakh sqft.But if there is a need later, the space can be converted for more outlets,” an official said.

This parking lot will be connected to the new integrated terminal buildings and will have a walkalator for easy access.


