Opening of airport’s multi-level car park delayed to October

Difficult to hire labourer during the lockdowns, says AAI

The multi-level car parking at the airport will take longer to be opened and may be ready only by October owing to the pandemic.

This facility, whose construction began in 2019, was built at a cost of ₹250 crore, spread over 4.25 acres. It has two towers built on both sides of the Airport Metro station, and it can hold about 2,000 cars. Sources said initially, one of the towers would be opened for use and based on need, the other would be utilised subsequently. Earlier, the authorities had planned for this facility to be ready by April but due to the rise in cases, it was delayed.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said though most of the work had been finished, it was still not ready because it had been very difficult to hire labourers during the lockdowns.

“We are managing with a skeleton crew. How long this lasts will depend on the lockdown restrictions. Based on this, we think it may be possible to finish the work by October,” an official said.

The airport’s existing parking space can have only 1,200 cars, and this was not enough with the traffic that the terminals had before the pandemic. In 2019, there were nearly 35,000 passengers travelling through the airport everyday, and with the rising congestion, passengers found it difficult to get parking space. It was then that the multi-level parking facility was planned, officials said.

“But now, with the pandemic, the passenger traffic has plummeted with only a few thousand passengers travelling everyday. So, it will be of no consequence if the facility is opened in October,” another official added.