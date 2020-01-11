Openers power WGCA to title

Openers S. Pranav and D. Pranav were on song as WGCA cruised past FSCA by nine wickets in the final of the Ashok Leyland under-14 tournament held at the Asan Arts and Science College ground recently.

Chasing a modest target of 87, the Pranavs took the team home in the 16th over.

Earlier, leggies R. Vishal and V. Siddharth proved unplayable on the turf wicket as they spun out the opponent for 86.

In a remarkable coincidence, WGCA had bundled out Sunshine School for the same score — 86 — in the semifinal and went on to win by six wickets.

“Both Vishal and Siddharth are 14, but have shown maturity beyond their age. They will be representing IOC in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) fifth division league this year,” revealed S.P. Lekshmi Kumar, head coach, WGCA.

He also had words of praise for coach C. Ganesh Kumar. “Ganesh has been guiding the boys and pushing them to the next level,” said Lekshmi Kumar. That the boys are on the right track is evident from the fact that this is WGCA’s fourth title triumph this season.

The scores

Final: FSCA 86 in 26.3 overs (R. Vishal three for 22, V. Siddarth three for 17) lost to WGCA 88 for one in 15.3 overs (D. Pranav 30, S. Pranav 33 not out).

Semifinal: Sunshine School 86 in 20.1 overs (D. Pranav four for 20) lost to WGCA 87 for four in 24.3 overs.

Special awards: Man-of-the-final — R. Vishal (WGCA); Best batsman — N.K. Akash (FSCA); Best bowler — Abhijeeth (FSCA); Best allrounder — V. Siddharth (WGCA); Man-of-the-tournament — S. Pranav (WGCA).