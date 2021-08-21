Chennai

Open varsity admissions begin

The Tamil Nadu Open University has opened admission process for the current academic year. The university offers 59 programmes, including 29 UG, 19 PG and 10 diploma besides vocational diploma and certificate courses.

The university has established learning support centres in 132 government arts and science colleges in the State so that students who are unable to get admission in government colleges may make use of them, TNOU Registrar said in a release.

For futher details visit www.tnoudmissions.in/onlineapp or the regional centres in Chennai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli and Villupuram or one of the 132 government colleges.


