Open space becomes breeding ground for mosquitoes

Residents of areas near the Villivakkam railway station complain of rainwater puddles at this huge parcel of land

Water stagnation resulting from the recent spells of rain are leaving residents of areas close to the Villivakkam railway station a worried lot. Residents complain of rainwater puddles in an open space along the railway station that belongs to the Southern Railway.

“Stagnant rainwater in the open spaces at the railway station is the major reason for a sudden increase in mosquitoes in the neighbourhood,” says K. Senthil Kumar, a resident of Villivakkam.

The open space along the railway station was once a paid parking area for all vehicles, including two- and four-wheelers. It was also free of encroachments before the lockdown. Residents point out that it is poorly maintained now.

The open plot does lacks drains that could discharge excess rainwater to nearby stormwater drains.

Another major irritant for commuters is the closure of a refreshment outlet at the railway station. Villivakkam railway station does not have adequate refreshment outlets. The closed refreshment outlet was operating on a suburban platform near the ticket counters towards Arakkonam.

As Villivakkam is a busy station serving a massive number of passengers heading to various destinations, residents want the authorities to attend to these concerns. ”Steps will be taken soon to clear the open space of stagnant rainwater, and also to spray disinfectants on it,” says a railway official.