Open dumping in waterbodies, canals would attract fine: Corporation Commissioner

Pointing out that over 20,000 sanitation workers have worked in the past 18 days to clear 1.25 lakh tonnes of waste, Dr. Radhakrishnan requested citizens to adopt responsible waste management, and use designated garbage bins for proper waste disposal

December 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Open dumping of mixed waste into waterbodies, and micro and major canals would be monitored and violators would be fined by Greater Chennai Corporation. The civic body plans to also clear waste from vacant lands of private parties soon.

Pointing out that discarded household waste, thermocol, and footwear washed down through the channels in the north region, Srinivsapuram and near the Theosophical Society in Besant Nagar, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said, “Some still use waterbodies as waste disposal points.”

In the 33 small canals maintained by the Corporation, 14 canals managed by the Water Resources Department, and four estuary areas — Ennore, Napier Bridge, Kovalam Muttukadu, and Adyar, waste materials were getting washed down to the sea due to heavy rains. These are now surfacing on the banks increasingly, he said.

Waste items clogged the channels’ drains, impeding the flow of rainwater. Over 20,000 sanitation workers have worked in the past 18 days to clear 1.25 lakh tonnes of waste, he pointed out and requested citizens to indulge in responsible waste management, and use designated garbage bins for proper waste disposal.

