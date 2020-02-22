Open danger at Madipakkam

An open drain network at Medavakkam Main Road at Madipakkam is posing threat to the safety of motorists.

The stormwater drain network has stagnant sewage and stormwater drain from residential localities in Madipakkam — Vigneshwara Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Perumal Nagar, and Lakshmi Nagar — is dumped with trash and construction debris.

P. Sekar, a motorist and a resident of Madipakkam, says, “The network has been lying open for more than six months and poses a risk to the safety of motorists and the pedestrians.” He says a few accidents have taken place. “Recently, a youngster working in a supermarket fell into the drain. The area also lacks proper lights,” he says.

The arterial stormwater drain network should carry rain water from storm water drains from the localities in Madipakkam to Keezhkattalai Eri, says G. P. Babu, secretary, Federation of Moovarasampet Welfare Associations’ (FMWA).

But no steps has been taken to link the drain into the water body. “The depth of the canal is around five feet. The open canal poses a health hazard and is a breeding ground for the mosquitoes,” adds Sekar.