OPD services, elective surgeries in private hospitals to be cancelled for 24 hours in Tamil Nadu on Saturday

With the Indian Medical Association (IMA) declaring a 24-hour withdrawal of services starting 6 a.m. on Saturday, IMA, Tamil Nadu State Branch (IMA-TNSB) has said outpatient department (OPD) services and elective surgeries would stand cancelled but emergency services in private hospitals would remain unaffected. The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA), which has decided to join the protest, will boycott OPD services in government hospitals for only an hour.

Condemning the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student in Kolkata, K.M. Abul Hasan, State president, IMA-TNSB, said a Central law should be enacted to protect doctors from violence and hospitals should be declared safe zones. “It is important to ensure the safety and security of young women doctors who work during late hours. This includes installation of closed-circuit television camera surveillance and proper lighting in hospitals,” he said.

There were 28,000 clinics and 7,000 private hospitals in the State. He added that instructions have been issued to ensure that emergency services are not affected in private hospitals.

In a statement, TNGDA said it had decided to join the IMA’s nationwide protest. As a part of this, its members would not take up their private clinical practice on Saturday, except for emergencies.

Considering the welfare of patients in government service, the association has decided to hold protests alone. The doctors would stage a token strike, boycotting outpatient services from 7.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. All associations will join to organise a demonstration/human chain/peaceful rally in medical colleges/district hospitals later, during which all doctors will wear black badges to work, it said.

