Only wholesale vegetable market to function at Chennai's Koyambedu complex from Wednesday

The wholesale vegetable market alone will function at the Koyambedu wholesale market complex from Wednesday.

This decision was taken during the second round of meetings held between government officials and representatives of various traders associations on Tuesday. D. Karthikeyan, member secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority was among the officials who held the talks.

According to wholesale traders, it was decided to have wholesale vegetable trade alone at the market as there were a larger number of retailers. All retail shops will remain closed.

About 400-500 wholesale shops will carry on trade till 10 a.m. This is expected to bring down the crowd by 50%. It was also suggested space would be provided in other areas such as Aminjikarai for retail vegetable trade.

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation has started collecting samples from traders in the Koyambedu wholesale market to test for COVID-19. The civic body sent a mobile unit on Tuesday to the market following reports of COVID-19 positive cases in the market.

Contact tracing has begun in the market, officials said. According to officials, at least 12 persons associated with the market have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the vegetable market wore a deserted look as many shops were closed and staff members of the food aggregators waited at the shops to pick up vegetable orders for delivery.

Moreover, fruit merchants have decided to stop sourcing produce to the market from Wednesday. S. Srinivasan, president, Chennai Fruits Commission Agents Association, said: “We are planning to stop sourcing fruits from Wednesday till May 1. It will be difficult to shift trade to other areas suggested like Madhavaram. We will sell the stock that arrived on Tuesday.”

On an average, the fruit market receives 1,300 tonnes of fruits. However, it was reduced to 200 tonnes on Tuesday. “We have more fruit retailers in the market and many have already closed their shops. Fruit wholesalers depend largely on retailers for sales,” he said.

In a bid to prevent scarcity of essential commodities in the city, the Corporation is planning to set up markets in bus stands and play grounds. “We have compiled a list of playgrounds and bus stands in the city. If the government decides to shift the Koyambedu wholesale market, we will provide space for markets in playgrounds and bus stands. A final decision will be taken at a meeting to be held by the Chief Secretary later in the evening today,” said an official of Chennai Corporation.