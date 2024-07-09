The only way to remove caste sentiments is through education, said S. Raja Samuel, principal of the Madras School of Social Work here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) on ‘Annihilation of Caste in School and Teacher Education Curriculum’, he said: “Tamil Nadu has always given importance to education be it school or higher education. Even today, caste discrimination still exists in classrooms, which is saddening. It is a long journey to implement small changes in curriculum and other areas to create a caste-free society.”

The workshop aimed to bring solutions on incorporating annihilation of caste in school and college curriculum in consultation with students. “Article 17 of the Indian Constitution, which abolished untouchability has not been implemented. This only means that Article 14 ensuring equality and Article 21 ensuring protection of life has been violated so far. The individual has to rise to the constitutional values, and this has to start from children and their curriculum,” said P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, SPCSS-TN.

N. Ramakrishnan, Registrar, Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University, said: “Only by surrounding yourself with people from various fields can one ensure strong opinions. This will not be possible if people surround themselves with caste and its likeness.”

The solutions discussed at the workshop will be consolidated into recommendations and submitted to the State government.