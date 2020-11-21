Only two depots for Metro’s phase II

Plan for SIPCOT depot dropped; Madhavaram facility will accommodate 49 rakes

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) plans to have only two depots under the phase II project, with one at Poonamallee and another at Madhavaram. Earlier, the plan was to have three depots, including a small one at SIPCOT.

Depots are crucial for the everyday upkeep of the metro trains. The depots are equipped with stabling lines, inspection lines, dedicated space for train repairs and washing and cleaning, according to the detailed project report.

According to CMRL officials, the plan to have a depot at SIPCOT was dropped as two would be enough. The Madhavaram depot would be built over an area of 27.8 hectares and could house 49 rakes. This would take care of the upkeep of trains for the two corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. Similarly, the Poonamallee depot, to be built on 15 hectares of land, would provide for the upkeep of trains along the Light House to Poonamallee stretch. The SIPCOT depot plan, which has been dropped now, required about 4 hectares of land. The reason for not taking up construction was to cut down on the construction costs of the project, sources said.

The two depots will come with additional space for property development — like leasing out to companies or having retail outlets for getting additional revenue.