Only T.N. students will get govt. quota medical seats: Vijaya Baskar

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar assured the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday that any student who does not have nativity in the State will not be allowed to participate in the counselling for government quota seats for medical admissions.

He was responding to a calling attention motion moved by DMK MLA P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan. On Wednesday, he brought the issue to the attention of the Minister that students whose names were in the merit list of other States as well were participating in the counselling in Tamil Nadu.

Replying to the motion, Dr. Vijaya Baskar said the government and the officials were extremely vigilant on the issue. “For the merit seats in the State government quota, 39,013 applications were received. We have put in place a strict mechanism to scrutinise documents that include nativity certificates,” he said.

The Minister said 3,616 applications were declared ineligible during the scrutiny based on the documents submitted. “After the MLA (Mr. Thigarajan) brought this issue to our notice yesterday, two students were found ineligible, two were absent and two were found genuine,” he said. Dr. Vijaya Baskar said self affidavits were being taken from the students that the information being provided by them is true. If it was found to be false, they could be expelled any time during the course period and criminal action, including filing police cases, would be taken up against them, he added. The Minister said only students from Tamil Nadu would be chosen for the 3,968 medical seats under the government quota.