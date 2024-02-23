GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Only the quality of a product and standards can build a country’s image’

R. Selvam, Executive Director, Council for Leather Exports, inaugurates the national conference on quality and technical standards for global business, organised by the Andhra Chamber of Commerce

February 23, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Only the quality of a product and standards could build a country’s image and the ‘Make In India’ initiative is a groundbreaking concept for creating world class standards in manufacturing of leather and other products, said R. Selvam, Executive Director, Council for Leather Exports, on Friday.

Inaugurating the national conference on quality and technical standards for global business, organised by the Andhra Chamber of Commerce in the city, he said the country had achieved global quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry through the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Pointing out that the present generation was aware of branded products and self-conscious about the environment, Mr. Selvam said the micro, medium, and small enterprises (MSMEs), where more than 80% of the manufacturing was done, should have a sustainable model for producing goods.

V.L. Indira Dutt, president of the Andhra Chamber of Commerce, also spoke on the occasion. The conference was attended by manufacturers of leather, food, agricultural, and jewellery products.

