Only motorcyclists should ply on narrow Vijaya Road, say residents

Residents of areas along the narrow Vijaya Road, off Arcot Road in Vadapalani (Zone 10 - Kodambakkam) of the Greater Chennai Corporation see a need for installation of steel poles at both the ends of the stretch so that only motorcyclists can use it.
Many motorists use this one-kilometre-long stretch in order to skip the congested Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road and narrow Kaliamman Koil Street.
West Sivan Koil Street and South Sivan Koil Street which are parallel to Vijaya Road have one-way traffic flow.
Therefore, drivers of auto-rickshaws and cars try to use the narrow Vijaya Road. Walkers find this road unsafe at night as it does not have adequate street lights.
At present, a few bulbs could be found hanging. The distance between every two street lights is more than the stipulated distance of 30 metres.
A Corporation official says, “necessary measures will be taken to make this stretch safe.”
