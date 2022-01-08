Only fully vaccinated passengers can travel on Chennai suburban trains from Jan 10

CHENNAI

Commuters will have to produce their vaccination certificate to travel, Southern Railway has said

In view of the Tamil Nadu government allowing 50% capacity of passengers in suburban train services, the Southern Railway has made it mandatory for passengers to produce their vaccine certificates for the issue of tickets. The new guidelines will be in force from January 10 to 31.

In case season tickets have been issued prior to this new guideline to those who have taken only one dose of the vaccination, these commuters would be allowed to travel only on producing the second dose vaccination certificate now, a press release said.

The Southern Railway, as part of COVID-19 restrictions, will also stop issuing tickets through UTS app.

It has also advised passengers to follow safety protocols of compulsory wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distancing and using hand sanitisers.