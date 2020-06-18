Only fresh e-passes valid during Chennai’s complete lockdown, says government

CHENNAI

18 June 2020 23:46 IST

Existing e-passes suspended; ID cards sufficient for employees of exempted sectors

E-passes issued earlier for movement within the Greater Chennai police limits stand suspended from June 19 to 30, the Tamil Nadu e-Government Agency (TNeGA) said on Thursday. Those with e-passes in permitted sectors such as essential goods manufacturing, continuous processing industries and essential services “should apply for fresh passes.”

However, for movement into or from Greater Chennai police limits, passes already issued under individual/groups category for death, marriage or medical emergencies “will be revalidated automatically”. A new link to download the pass would be sent to the registered mobile number automatically, the agency said in a tweet.

A senior government official told The Hindu that even for movement in parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, which will go into complete lockdown mode, people have to apply for passes afresh.

Advertising

Advertising

The e-passes could be applied under two categories – by employers and individuals. Individuals can apply only for marriage, medical emergency, death of a close relative or if the applicant is stranded.

Exempted categories

Officials indicated that employees of exempted sectors would be allowed to travel to workplaces using ID cards provided by employers. “They could apply for passes in the TNeGA portal or they could use their office ID cards. If there are problems with their ID cards, then we will issue passes later,” an official said.

The official indicated that ID cards of government departments, media and judiciary among others would be considered valid for movement but employees of other exempted private sector would need e-passes from TNeGA.