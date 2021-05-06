Only exempted category can travel on local trains

Women and children are not allowed

Southern Railway has announced that the general public, including women and students, will not be allowed to travel on the suburban services in the Chennai region between 4 a.m. on May 6 to 4 a.m. on May 20.

The move is intended to restrict passengers in the coach to 50% of the seating capacity.

Till date, the general public were allowed to travel on suburban trains, except during peak hours from 6.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. But women and children were allowed to travel even during peak hours.

The State government has imposed new lockdown restrictions from May 6. Under this, public transport, including trains, metro trains, buses, and cabs can operate at a maximum of 50% of the seating capacity.

According to railway officials, under the permitted category, tickets will be issued and travel will be permitted only to railway staff, essential services staff authorised by the State government, such as health, law and order, sanitation workers and municipal corporation workers.

Staff of all Central and State Government departments and public sector units, staff of Madras High Court judicial bodies and quasi-judicial bodies, including lawyers, travel and logistics organisation staff, including Chennai Port Trust, Kamarajar Port Trust, staff of e-commerce companies on duty, staff of print and electronic media, staff of nationalised, private and co-operative banks, and staff of private security agencies will be allowed.

Passengers falling under these categories have to carry the photo identity card issued by their organisation.

Meanwhile, general public other than the exempted essential services, including students and staff of educational institutions, will not be permitted.

During this period, ticket reservation counters will function with 50% staff.

However, the Railways have requested the public to opt for online booking of tickets.