Only Aavin ghee, butter in temples

HR and CE dept. issues directions to temples under its purview

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department has directed temples under its purview to procure ghee and butter from Aavin to light lamps and make Neivedhyam (offering for the deities) and prasadam.

In an order issued to temple joint commissioners and executive officers, Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said that this was to ensure quality of food items prepared in temples and prevent environmental damage due to use of poor quality ghee to light lamps. This order comes into effect from January 1, 2022.

Aavin Managing Director N. Subbaiyan had recently written to the HR and CE Commissioner requesting that temples use ghee and butter from the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, whose popular brand is Aavin.

Official sources in Aavin said that the 25 Unions had also written to the respective temples asking them to place orders for ghee and butter.

“We are making ghee available in various packings including 15 ml pouches to 15 kg tins for use in temples. We will ensure timely supply,” the official said.

With this move, Aavin will be able to sell 150 - 250 tonnes of ghee and butter every month to the 1,200 temples in the States alone.

M.G. Rajendran of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association, who welcomed the decision, thanked Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for taking steps to help Aavin.

“The move to supply ghee as part of the Pongal gift packs was a brilliant move. The latest one, will help Aavin, which is saddled with large quantities of butter, in a big way,” he said.