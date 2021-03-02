Only 8% manage to get registered on Co-WIN

CHENNAI

02 March 2021 01:36 IST

Vaccine hesitancy has fallen; 64% willing to get vaccinated: survey

Only 8% of those who tried to register themselves for vaccination through the Co-WIN website or app were able to do so on Monday, an online survey has found.

The good news is that with the Prime Minister taking the vaccine on the first day of phase two of the inoculation drive, vaccine hesitancy among people fell to 36%. Just 45 days after the vaccines were introduced, as much as 64% were willing to take the jab as against 38% earlier, the survey revealed.

The government on Monday rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination drive for citizens aged over 60 and those aged above 45 with co-morbidities. It also opened a website and an app, besides the Arogya Setu app, to facilitate registration for vaccination. Registration was made available from 9 a.m., but there were several glitches. While some did not receive the one-time password despite repeated attempts, others could not see their appointments or book them despite receiving the OTP.

LocalCircles conducted a survey and received over 14,000 responses from people in 221 districts. While 13% said they could not access the site/app, 50% said OTP/SMS registration did not work. Around 29% said they were able to get registered, but appointments did not show up. Only 8% were able to book appointments successfully, the survey found.

The organisation compared the response to the findings of the survey it conducted on February 19, and this revealed that within a month, 50% were willing to take the vaccine.

People were asked about their plan to get vaccinated. Around 7% had already taken one or both the doses, while 17% said they would be taking the vaccine very soon. However, around 15% said they would like to wait for up to three months, while 7% said they would wait for six or more months and then decide. Around 7% of citizens said they would not take the vaccine, and another 7% said they couldn’t say.

LocalCircles, a community social media platform that escalates issues for policy and enforcement interventions, said it had raised the issue with the chief executive officer of the National Health Authority, the nodal body for Co-WIN.

Of the 14,000 respondents, 65% were men and 35% were women. While 48% were from tier 1 cities, 28% were from tier 2 and 24% from tier 3 and 4 and rural districts.