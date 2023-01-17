Only 61% of Tamil Nadu’s PCV requirement supplied during 2022

January 17, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

As against the annual requirement of 30 lakh doses of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines (PCVs), Tamil Nadu received only a little over half of its requirement — 18 lakh doses — during 2022, up to January 6, 2023.

There was a widespread shortage of PCVs — administered to children at sixth and fourteenth weeks, and at nine months — at many government healthcare institutions across Tamil Nadu because of the short supply. The Health Department wrote a number of letters to the Union Health Ministry seeking supplies to ensure that the vaccination programme was uninterrupted.

The Hindu, on September 24, 2022, first reported that Tamil Nadu was facing issues in the supply of PCVs. Not much has changed now, with the Department managing with minimal stocks.

According to the latest data from the Health Department, 18,38,000 doses were supplied to the State against the annual requirement of 30 lakh doses till January 6, 2023. “We need roughly 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh doses monthly. We have just enough stocks to run sessions,” said T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. He added, “I think we can continue to manage with limited stocks and may not have stockouts.”

After facing difficulties in getting a PCV dose for his child in the government sector, Vinoth, a resident of Coimbatore, filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. “I filed the application to know where the problem lies. When I filed a complaint for my child, they transferred the case to the State government for action, and the State government closed my complaint stating that the problem was due to the shortage of vaccine supplies from the Union government. Now, after the RTI reply, it is evident that the problem lies with the Union government not placing tenders. The response for my complaint was timely,” he said.

Reply from the Centre

According to the reply from the Union Health Ministry dated December 23, 2022, orders for 240 lakh doses, 110 lakh doses and 10 lakh doses were placed on February 3, 2021, August 26, 2021 and July 22, 2022 respectively, and the supplies were made, as per an attached annexure. Moreover, another order was placed for 780 lakh doses on July 27, 2022, and supplies are to be made from November-December 2022 to January/February 2024.

The annexure stated that from May to August 2021, 1.70 lakh doses were supplied to the Joint Director, Chennai. From April 2021 to March 2022, Tamil Nadu’s Government Medical Stores Depot (GMSD) (Chennai) received a total of 54.95 lakh doses, while Haryana GMSD (Karnal) received 85.30 lakh doses, West Bengal GMSD (Kolkata) was supplied 69.10 lakh doses and Maharashtra GMSD (Mumbai) got 56.20 lakh doses. In August 2022, Tamil Nadu GMSD received two lakh doses.

State officials clarified that GMSDs belong to the Government of India, which can use them for more than one State, as is the case with Tamil Nadu’s GMSD.