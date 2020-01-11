Only 46% of women own a mobile phone: report

Only about 14% machine learning and AI professionals are women, compared to about 20% female representation in the tech industry overall, said Sathya Sriram, director, Strategic Initiatives, McKinsey & Company.

“In the new wave of automation, only 14% of AI professionals are women,” she said during a panel discussion on ‘Future of Women at Work – Challenges and Opportunities’, organised by the Madras Management Association (MMA), in association with the Global Adjustments Foundation.

She added that women were way behind when it came to digital technology. “Only 46% of women own a mobile phone,” she said, quoting from a report titled ‘The future of women at work: transitions in the age of automation’ by McKinsey.

Ranjani Manian, founder chair, Global Adjustments Foundation, who moderated the discussion, said her foundation has been providing life coaching workshops for girls and women.

Sunil David, regional director – Internet of Things, India and ASEAN, AT&T Global Network Services India Pvt Ltd, said a lot of opportunities had been created for women by the industry.