Only 4,419 voters share Aadhaar details

Only about 0.1% of the voters in Chennai have shared their Aadhaar details with the Greater Chennai Corporation officials

Only 4,419 electors out of the 39.06 lakh on the electoral rolls in the city have shared Aadhaar details with election officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Election officials have said that electors who do not want to share Aadhaar details could submit 11 identity cards, including driving licence, PAN card or bank passbook. With just 0.1% of electors sharing Aadhaar details, the civic body is planning to conduct awareness programme among electors to get the details or photocopy of any of the 11 identity cards permitted by the Election Commission.

In online mode such as NSVP, Vportal and VHA, 1,370 electors have shared Aadhaar or other identity card details in Chennai. In offline mode, at least 3,049 electors have shared Aadhaar details in Chennai.

The highest number of electors have submitted Aadhaar in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency. Around 0.58% of the 2.5 lakh electors have submitted Aadhaar number. In Perambur Assembly constituency, 0.55% of the 3.01 lakh electors on the rolls have submitted Aadhaar. Only 0.01% of electors in Anna Nagar and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar have submitted Aadhaar details.

Officials said a meeting with political parties will be held next week to get Aadhaar details of electors. Some political parties have objected to the collection of these details claiming that many names on the electoral rolls were likely to be erroneously deleted after collection of details by officials.