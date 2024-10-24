GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Only 18,000 cleanliness workers in Chennai and neighbouring areas have registered online for welfare schemes

Many women workers who died in road traffic accidents while sweeping roads in Chennai have not been covered in welfare schemes because of lack of awareness of their families and inadequate support from civic officials

Published - October 24, 2024 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Various welfare schemes will be implemented for improving the condition of the workers, say civic officials. File

Various welfare schemes will be implemented for improving the condition of the workers, say civic officials. File

As a number of women cleanliness workers of Chennai Corporation have died in road accidents, the civic body will start sensitising the others in all the 15 zones for online registration for welfare schemes. This is aimed at motivating them for better conservancy operations.

The families of many women cleanliness workers who died in road accidents have not received compensation of ₹5 lakh and other welfare schemes including scholarship for higher education and financial assistance for marriage, civic officials said.

Following a meeting on Thursday, officials have started sensitising workers to complete registration online for membership in Tamil Nadu Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board. “Of the 3 lakh workers, only 18,000 workers, including workers in other civic agencies and private agencies, have registered in Chennai. But GCC itself employs more than 20,000 conservancy workers. We will sensitise workers about welfare schemes. Various welfare schemes will be implemented for improving the condition of the workers. This in turn will improve conservancy operations in cities,” said an official.

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO) is expected to start issuing smart cards for the cleanliness workers after registration shortly. Only 7,000 workers in Kancheepuram, 5,000 in Chengalpattu and 10,000 in Tiruvallur have registered online for smart cards and welfare schemes.

GCC workers complained that many of the affected families, including those who died, did not benefited from the welfare schemes because of the lack of support from GCC officials in the 15 zones. Workers have been asked to visit the TAHDCO offices in each district collectorates for availing themselves of the benefits of welfare schemes, including scholarship for children.

All workers in the age 18-60 belonging to all castes are eligible. Other categories of online registration include, rag pickers and crematorium workers, officials said.

