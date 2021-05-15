Only 15% of the streets in city have active COVID-19 cases

About 1,000 streets, out of 42,000, account for 40% of the active cases

While 196 of the 200 wards in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had at least one active COVID-19 case, a street-wise analysis showed that the active cases were concentrated in 15% of the roughly 42,000 streets in the city. In other words, one in every seven streets had an active case.

The analysis was done based on the data released by GCC, according to which there were 42,500 active cases as on Thursday.

The active cases were spread across nearly 6,300 of the 42,000 streets. While the civic body has earlier provided the names of the streets with six or more cases, this was the first time it has released the full list of active cases in every street. But this data does not mean that the remaining four of the 200 wards or the other streets had not reported any case earlier during the second wave.

Teynampet worst hit

Teynampet had the highest number of streets with active cases. Of the nearly 2,000 streets in the zone, 813 or more than 40 % of them had at least one active case. It was followed by Kodambakkam (2,600 streets) and Royapuram (1,600 streets). One in every four streets had active cases in these zones.

Perungudi, one of the geographically bigger zones with more number of streets, had the lowest proportion of streets with active cases.

Of the nearly 5,600 streets, active cases were present in only 293 streets.

In absolute numbers, Manali had the least number of streets with active cases. One hundred of the nearly 1,450 streets in the zone had active cases, according to the data.

1,000 streets

Within the 6,300 streets, 1,000 streets with ten or more active cases accounted for 40% of the active cases. Over 5,300 streets or nearly 85 % of all these affected streets had less than 10 active cases.

The IMH Street in Kilpauk had the highest number of 82 active cases as on Thursday.

Eleven more streets had more than 50 active cases.

With the city reporting over 6,000 new cases a day and with the active case load rising sharply by another 4,000 since Thursday, the geographical spread of the cases may widen further.