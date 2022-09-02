Only 15% of eligible population have taken booster shots: Health Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurating the Institute of Radio Diagnosis at Government Kipauk Medical College Hospital on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Only 15% of the eligible population in Tamil Nadu have received the COVID-19 booster dose so far. With free booster doses to be wrapped up on September 30, the Health Department will hold mega vaccination camps once every week this month, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

After inaugurating the upgraded Institute of Radio Diagnosis at Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital on Friday, Mr. Subramanian told reporters that despite efforts to highlight the importance of the booster dose to the public, they had not shown much interest in getting vaccinated.

The Union government initially permitted the administration of the booster dose in private vaccination centres. Following demands to permit free doses due to the low uptake, it allowed free vaccination for 75 days, coinciding with the 75th Independence anniversary celebrations.

“The State’s first dose coverage has reached 96.25%, while the second dose coverage is 90.15%,” he said, noting that 4,11,45,950 people were eligible for the booster dose, of whom 61,69,934 had received the dose so far, accounting for only 15% coverage.

“After September 30, the booster dose will be available for a fee in private vaccination centres,” he said. Considering the short period of time available till then, the department had decided to hold weekly mega camps on September 4, 11, 18 and 25. The camps would be held in 50,000 places, he added.

“Measures will be taken to conduct counselling for MBBS admissions without delay, once the NEET results are published,” he said.

The Minister and the Health Secretary will meet the Union Health Minister in Delhi on September 6. Mr. Subramanian said that among other demands, they would stress the need to start new medical colleges in six districts - Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Perambalur and Kancheepuram - and more nursing schools or colleges in the State.

The Governor had sought a few clarifications on the Bill to set up a Siddha Medical University. The responses were being prepared in consultation with legal experts, and would be sent to him in two days, the Minister said.

Coordinators at hospitals

As per an announcement made in the Assembly, coordinators were being appointed in all government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals to receive complaints and suggestions from the public and take necessary remedial measures, he said.

To begin with, a coordination and information centre was inaugurated at KMC, and a coordinator was appointed to handle complaints and grievances. A separate phone number for the coordinator would be made available. “The public could dial the number and get the details of the condition of the patients admitted as well as the services offered by the hospital. People need not search the hospitals for units, wards, place of admission, doctors’ room and dean’s office, and could approach these centres for information,” he said.

The Department of Radiology at KMC was upgraded into the Institute of Radio Diagnosis. Only Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and KMC had such institutes, the Minister said.

He said 70% to 80% of the construction of the new building at KMC had been completed. The building was coming up with funding to the tune of ₹178 crore from JICA. The work would be completed by April next year.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu and Dean of KMC R. Shanthimalar were present on the occasion.