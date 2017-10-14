‘Only 144 cases recorded in city so far’

In a status report before the Madras High Court, M. Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation, stated that only 144 confirmed cases of dengue were reported between January 1 and October 9 this year.
About 3,255 workers, including 1,331 permanent and 1,924 contract employees, were engaged in dengue control activities in the Corporation. Fogging was being done with 39 machines mounted on vehicles and 249 hand held machines, she said. “Moreover, building owners, who have not taken any preventive action against Aedes breeding, are issued with public health notices and penalties are being levied on habitual offenders, who do not comply with the conditions of the notice. ₹12.40 lakh has been collected as fine so far,” she said.
