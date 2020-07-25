Online yoga classes launched for Chennai police

CHENNAI

25 July 2020 16:33 IST

The classes are aimed at helping police personnel combat stress during their COVID-19 prevention duties, Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Saturday launched online yoga classes for police personnel, to help them beat stress during their COVID-19 prevention duties.

“Yoga, pranayam and meditation were introduced in ancient India for the well-being of people. These are part of our culture, and the world has recognised the usefulness of these techniques Though these techniques are very useful during normal times, they are much more useful during a pandemic. Through yoga, pranayam and meditation, we can reduce stress and improve our immunity,” said Mr. Aggarwal.

From Additional Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of 12 police districts, to Inspector-level officers, many police personnel participated in the programme which was conducted by a team from the Art of Living Foundation.