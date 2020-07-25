Online yoga classes launched for Chennai police

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Saturday launched online yoga classes for police personnel, to help them beat stress during their COVID-19 prevention duties.
“Yoga, pranayam and meditation were introduced in ancient India for the well-being of people. These are part of our culture, and the world has recognised the usefulness of these techniques Though these techniques are very useful during normal times, they are much more useful during a pandemic. Through yoga, pranayam and meditation, we can reduce stress and improve our immunity,” said Mr. Aggarwal.
From Additional Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of 12 police districts, to Inspector-level officers, many police personnel participated in the programme which was conducted by a team from the Art of Living Foundation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath