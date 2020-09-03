Online veena concerts from September 4

Mudhra will conduct its 12th annual veena festival, ‘Veenotsov 2020’, at 7 p.m. every day, from September 4 to 10. The concerts can be enjoyed live online on their Paalam TV and the Mudhra25 Facebook page.

On Friday, vainikas Madurai T.N. Seshagopalan and Ananthanarayanan will perform; on September 5, it will be R. Parthasarathy and Yoga Vandana; on September 6 Jayanthi Kumaresh and Ramana Balachandra; on 7th Kannan Balakrishnan and Jayalakshmi Sekar; on 8th Mudikondan Ramesh with Veena Venkatramani; on the 9th R.S. Jayalakshmi and Nisha Ponni; and on the 10th, Jeyaraj and Jaysri will perform with S.V. Sahana, a press release from Mudhra Bhaskar, secretary of Mudhra, stated.