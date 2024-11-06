Online training programme for teenagers and their parents on Nov 9-10

In a bid to equip teenagers with essential life skills and positive mindset, MiTran Global’s Positive Mind Mastery workshop will offer an online programme for young individuals and their parents on November 9 and 10. The Hindu In School is the media partner.

The programme, meant for those between 11 and 17 years, offers transformative strategies that fortify mental and emotional resilience. The interactive two-and-half-hour session would help teenagers navigate the challenges of modern life such as digital distractions and academic pressures.

The Positive Mind Mastery workshop would recognise youngsters’ individuality through methods like ‘Brain Dominance and Learning Behavior Assessment’. This would have strategies that resonate with teenagers’ specific cognitive style, whether they lean towards analytical prowess or creative expression.

As a key takeaway from the programme, every parent would have the opportunity to take the assessment and receive their child’s personalised learning report during the workshop.

The workshop is divided into two segments designed to empower participants. In ‘Vibe Lift Hub’ segment, participants would embark on an exploration of effective stress-reduction techniques and time management skills. Advanced learning methodologies, including speed reading and memory enhancement, would empower them to grasp key concepts swiftly.

The ‘Life Lift Hub’ segment would focus on infusing positivity into every aspect of life. Participants may engage with real-world scenarios that sharpen their leadership skills and public speaking abilities.

The workshop would also emphasise the importance of positive parenting to enhance the child’s journey. Parents would learn transformative techniques that foster better communication and teach teenagers the art of emotional regulation.

The registration fee is ₹199 and the first 25 registrations will receive a free ebook titled 7 Ways to Make Your Child a Super Achiever in School and Life. Visit the link https://hub.mitranglobal.com/services/pmmw to register for the session.

