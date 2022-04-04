Online summer camp on philately

It will be held in five batches between May 2 and June 1

The Philatelic Bureau, Anna Road Head Post Office, will organise an online summer camp to introduce philately as a hobby among schoolchildren. The three-day event will be held in five batches starting from May 2 to June 1. between 10.30 a.m. and 12.45 p..m. Students aged between 8 and 14 can enrol for the camp by paying a registration fee of ₹250 on or before April 25.

The fee must be sent through cheque or demand draft drawn in favour of ‘The Chief Postmaster, Anna Road HPO, Chennai-2. This amount would be used to opening philately deposit account in the name of the participant and sendind philatelic material required for the camp.

Some of the activities planned during the online camp include preparation of stamp exhibits and letter writing exercises. A short film on field visit to post office will be part of the camp. The link for the webinar will be communicated through email by April-end, said a press release.