Online self-assessment test

Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited has launched a COVID-19 self-assessment test on its website - https://neubergdiagnostics.com/covid19-selfassessment/index.html. In this, a person needs to answer a few questions to know if he/she needs to get in touch with a doctor. The self-health assessment scan to help individuals assess their risk of contracting COVID-19 has been developed as per guidelines laid down by World Health Organisation and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Aishwarya Vasudevan, chief operating officer, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, said it would help people to understand their risk and reduce panic among them considering a fever or cough may be just a seasonal flu or fever. However, this tool was not a replacement of any expert medical advice and it is always advisable to consult a doctor in case of any symptoms, a press release said.