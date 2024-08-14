GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Online registry for persons with type 1 diabetes launched

Published - August 14, 2024 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An online registry for persons with type I diabetes was launched by the Health department on Wednesday.

Launching the registry, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said with type 1 diabetes affecting children and adolescents, a list of persons would be prepared and the type of medical care provided to them would be monitored through the portal, a release said.

The National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Type 1 Diabetes Foundation, a NGO. According to officials, the aim was to engage them as peer support groups in all districts, create awareness and educate the caregivers and train the field staff.

A type 1 diabetes booklet was also released on the occasion. Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, mission director, NHM, Tamil Nadu was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.