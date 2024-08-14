Online registry for persons with type 1 diabetes launched

An online registry for persons with type I diabetes was launched by the Health department on Wednesday.

Launching the registry, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said with type 1 diabetes affecting children and adolescents, a list of persons would be prepared and the type of medical care provided to them would be monitored through the portal, a release said.

The National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Type 1 Diabetes Foundation, a NGO. According to officials, the aim was to engage them as peer support groups in all districts, create awareness and educate the caregivers and train the field staff.

A type 1 diabetes booklet was also released on the occasion. Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, mission director, NHM, Tamil Nadu was present.