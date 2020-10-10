Chennai

Online registration opensfor PG programmes

Candidates aspiring to join postgraduate courses in arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu may register from Saturday till October 20 on the website tngasapg.in and tngasapg.org, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan said in a circular on Friday.

The websites provide details of seats available in each branch of study. Candidates must pay ₹60 towards application fee and a registration fee of ₹2. The application fee is waived for SC/ST candidates. Aspirants may upload their certificates between October 15 and 20. Applicants may either email care@tngasapg.org or tndceoffice@gmail.com

They may also call 044-22351014/15 or 044-28276791 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on all working days.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2020 1:15:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/online-registration-opensfor-pg-programmes/article32817407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY