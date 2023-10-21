Online part-time job scam haunts gullible victims

October 21, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - CHENNAI

Over 135 complaints were received in connection to online part-time job scam in Cyber Crime Cell, Central Crime Branch of the City police and over 10 suspects were arrested following a series of complaints over this fraud.

A woman, residing in Adyar, received a WhatsApp message offering an online part-time job related to YouTube promotion. Believing the same, she completed the tasks insisted by unknown persons through Telegram. She was then moved to a bigger Telegram group where she continued to perform tasks and made several payments to several bank accounts. She was not allowed to withdraw money by the fraudsters. She lost funds to the tune of ₹12.22 lakh to unknown fraudsters.

Likewise, in August last year, S.Mohandass, 39, of West Tambaram, received a message on Telegram from one Emily in Malaysia who lured him to invest in online trading under the pretext of offering a part-time job. After he evinced interest, she added him to a WhatsApp group called BCT VIP team. He alleged that Emily continuously followed up and made him invest a huge sum of money into their scheme for online trading of crypto currency. Initially, he had invested ₹10,000 but he was convinced that he had earned ₹13,000. Fraudsters made him transfer upto ₹69.9 lakh online and showed him a profit of ₹one crore. He was not allowed to withdraw the money that he invested when he wanted to do so. The fraudsters went on saying that he was one of the VIP investors and could earn more from their scheme. Thereby he lost ₹69.9 lakh.

A senior police officer in the Central Crime Branch said, “We have received complaints repeatedly from the people who lost their money. So far, we have registered over 135 cases and arrested more than 10 accused who were operating from various places including in other States.”

While explaining the modus operandi of fraudsters, the senior officer said that in the ‘online part-time job scam’, the victims are lured by WhatsApp and Telegram messages where they are offered online part-time jobs such as liking, subscribing to YouTube videos, and writing Google reviews, hotel and travel reviews, crypto trading/ investment in fake websites created by the fraudsters. Initially, the victims receive money ranging from ₹150 to ₹1000 for completion of tasks. This motivates them to get involved.

Then, on Telegram, the victims are asked to pay subscription for getting tasks which will pay them more. Many fake screenshots of people earning more money are posted in the group. This increases the confidence in the victims and makes them invest more and more money. The fraudsters then begin to give time-bound tasks and make the victims fail in such tasks. Using this, the fraudsters demand for penalty payment by freezing the amount earned. Believing the same, the victims tend to invest more money by borrowing loans from bank, friends and pledging jewels, the senior officer said.