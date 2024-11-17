ADVERTISEMENT

Online Japanese courses to begin in December

Published - November 17, 2024 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The language school of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conduct classes for the N5 and N4 levels of the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test

The Hindu Bureau

The language school of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conduct online Japanese courses for beginners in December.

Classes for the basic level of the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), N5, will be held on all Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., a press release said. Classes for fast-track JLPT N4 will be held from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Students will be taught necessary skills to sit for the Japan Foundation’s JLPT N5 and N4 exams in December next year.

Students who join the above programmes will also be taught Japanese art, culture, and business etiquette. For more details, those interested can visit www.ijcci.com, contact: 044-4855 6140/73055 99874, or email: indo-japan@ijeci.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US