Online Japanese courses to begin in December

The language school of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conduct online Japanese courses for beginners in December.

Classes for the basic level of the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), N5, will be held on all Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., a press release said. Classes for fast-track JLPT N4 will be held from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Students will be taught necessary skills to sit for the Japan Foundation’s JLPT N5 and N4 exams in December next year.

Students who join the above programmes will also be taught Japanese art, culture, and business etiquette. For more details, those interested can visit www.ijcci.com, contact: 044-4855 6140/73055 99874, or email: indo-japan@ijeci.com

