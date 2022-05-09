Online interactive session on overseas recruitment on May 12

Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd., a State govt. undertaking, to organise the programme

Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd., a State government undertaking, will organise an interactive session through zoom on May 12 between 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. for students and candidates on overseas recruitment.

A press release said the session will create awareness on special exams for jobs in other countries such as Germany and the U.K. and professions, including nursing. The session will discuss exams such as Occupational English Test (OET) and International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

OMCL’s managing director Mahesvaran said they had signed an MoU with 10 nursing colleges to train final year students for OET. The government has allocated ₹87.50 lakh for the training.

Students and job-seekers across the State may send their queries related to overseas job opportunities to 6379179200 through text messages, WhatsApp or mail to ovemcl@gmail.com. The link to zoom meet can be downloaded from www.omcmanpower.com. Candidates may also contact 044-22505886/2267.