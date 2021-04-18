Online heritage olympiad today

CHENNAI

Event is being held to mark World Heritage Day

As an effort to sensitise youth on the multifaceted cultural heritage of the country, an online heritage olympiad is being organised on Sunday, which is observed as the World Heritage Day.

The olympiad was conceived with a goal to integrate heritage education in schools and provide a comprehensive test of aspects related to Indian heritage. It is open for schoolchildren in classes V to XII, college students and heritage enthusiasts.

It is hosted by Cultre, an organisation seeking to support cultural awareness and heritage education through technology and UNESCO, New Delhi, the olympiad is supported by organisations in various places, including National Rail Museum, Ahmedabad University and Madras Inherited, the heritage wing of architecture firm, Triple O Studios and conservation architects in Chennai.

Shalini Ravikumar, city-based conservation architect who is coordinating the event, said awareness about heritage conservation is slowly picking up in Chennai. Such events would enable students and heritage enthusiasts to appreciate and conserve rich cultural and architectural heritage. Participants would have to take up the test in 10 domains, including literature, historic sites, museums and natural ecosystems.

The curriculum for the olympiad was designed based on the syllabus of national and international education boards. “There are plans to host heritage education activities online. Participants may log on to www.heritageolympiad.com or mail info@cultre.in,” she said.