Online glitches, late reimbursement not helping matters

While adherence to the admission process under the RTE Act has been improving year on year, there are still some gaps that need to be addressed, say private school officials in the city.

Matriculation schools have been reimbursed by the State government for admissions made till academic year 2017-18.

“There is, however, no uniform system in place as the compensation varies. Schools are still clueless if the compensation for the admissions made will be based on the fee fixed by the State government or the fee-fixation committee,” said K.R. Nandakumar, T.N. Nursery Primary Higher Secondary Matriculation and CBSE Schools’ Associaton.

Ensuring adherence

B. Purushothaman, founder, Everwin Group of Schools, said both parents and schools had become a lot more aware about the admission process. “Education department officials have been monitoring matric schools to ensure adherence,” he said.

There were over 4,300 entry-level seats from matriculation schools in Chennai which were set aside under the RTE Act and, additionally, the School Education Department had announced that seats from CBSE schools would be added online as well.

However, an administrator from a CBSE school in the city said that despite having allocated seats, their school did not show up on the online portal. “There were many other schools which faced this issue as well and we hope that the online process is streamlined better from the next academic year,” she said.

Reimbursement issues

Reimbursement too continues to be a concern for many CBSE schools. In February this year, a private school from the city had approached the Madras High Court claiming that CBSE schools were facing a tough time in claiming reimbursement for the admissions.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that while CBSE schools had been intimated about declaring their seats for the online application process, some schools had already completed admissions.

“From the coming academic year, we plan to set the ball rolling from December so that we can add all private schools in the city to the portal and ensure that the process is smooth for parents. Not many CBSE schools were on the portal this year," he added.