‘Online gambling, addiction to social media on the rise’

July 30, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

South Madras Club organised a symposium on “Drug Addiction: Ill Effects and Solutions” on Saturday at the Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women. Speaking at the event, S. Maheswaran, Superintendent of Police, State Human Rights Commission, Tamil Nadu, said the State Government had been taking steps to curb drug addiction and urged the service clubs to work in coordination with the government. T.S. Krishna, president, South Madras Club, welcomed the gathering.  Lakshmi Vijayakumar, psychiatrist and Founder, Sneha, said that online gambling and an addiction to social media were on the rise. M. Mariappan, Director, Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk; Tamil Mani, Blood Bank Officer, Government Royapettah Hospital; Faizur Rahman Sayeed, Secretary, S.I.E. Trust Chennai; Amthul Azees, Principal of the Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College; J. Balasubramanian from Savithri Foundation; and Sivaji Ravi, social worker; spoke.

