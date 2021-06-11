Online fraud under the pretext of transportation of goods busted

The Adyar Cyber Crime Cell busted a fake transport company which offered transportation of goods, services through an e-commerce company web portal and cheated many gullible people after collecting payment online.

Karthikeyan, 45, a staff of private firm in Guindy was looking for goods carrier service to transport goods of his firm. He searched through advertisements posted on a leading e-commerce company's web portal and contacted mobile phone numbers of a company called Vinayaga Co in Pooncheri near Mahabalipuram which had advertised on the portal.

The man who picked up the call on the other end offered to provide low cost services. Attracted by the offer, Karthikeyan made online payment of Rs. 30,000 advance as demanded for delivery of goods. On receipt of the money, the call was disconnected and Karthikeyan was not able to contact the company again. Karthikeyan personally visited the place mentioned as address in the web portal and he realised that it was a fake address.

Realising that he was cheated by a fraudster through the portal, Karthikeyan approached Deputy Commissioner, Adyar V.Vikraman to trace the accused and recover his money. The case was investigated by a special team of police personnel in Cyber Crime Cell.

On scrutiny of call records, police traced the accused, E.Jayakumar, 48 of Kosapet. He had completed ITI and was running a furniture show-room in Triplicane for some years. As he incurred loss in the business, he indulged in fraudulent activities by advertising on webportals as if he was running transportation of goods. He had cheated people who approached him over the phone after receiving money online on the pretext of receiving an advance.

Mr. Vikraman said, "People should be more vigilant on such online fraudulent acts. They should verify authenticity of any services offered through online portal before availing the services. Some mention many things about their reputation on their website but don’t believe everything simply."