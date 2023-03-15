ADVERTISEMENT

Online facility for IGNOU convocation registration

March 15, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has created an online facility for students of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for registration for receiving degrees at the 36th Convocation on April 3.

According to a press release, President Droupadi Murmu will be the guest for the convocation function to be held at New Delhi. IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti will be the guest of honour for the convocation function to be held at Chennai.

The students from Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry are expected to participate in the convocation function at Chennai. The last date for submission of application online for students registering to receive their degrees at https://onlineservices.ignou.ac.in/convocation/ is March 20.  For details, the eligible students have been asked to visit IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in or mail rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiassignments@ignou.ac.in  or call 044-26618489.

