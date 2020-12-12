Online coding courses from Guvi

Called ‘Zen classes’, they are conducted physically from IIT Madras Research Park

Guvi, an integrated education technology platform in regional languages, has started offering coding courses. Called ‘Zen classes’, they are conducted physically from IIT Madras Research Park.

They have so far trained nearly 1,000 students and placed them in over 200 product-based companies and start-ups.

Guvi, an Indian Institute of Technology Madras-incubated company, provides technical training on placement-oriented full-stack coding development courses. A full-stack web developer can develop client and server software.

S.P. Balamurugan, co-founder and chief executive officer of Guvi, said the aim was to develop a smart skilling path. “We help the learners to do that from home and get the job from home.”

Guvi has so far upskilled 4.7 lakh engineers in latest technology skills such as Python, Java and Machine Learning to enable aspirants be placed in IT firms.

Arun Prakash, co-founder and chief technical officer, said interested trainees are screened and assessed in a pre-boot camp session. This helps students to better analyse their current level of learning. They also get one-on-one mentoring, clarify doubts, besides recorded video sessions and personalised training. Freshers interested in learning to code, working professionals who wish to switch careers and even those from non-coding background or data science who wish to add value to their profile, can join in the programme.

The courses are of three and six month duration. The three-month online courses are conducted through the week and the six-month course is a weekend online progrmame. People with technical background from PayPal, Google, symantec and Honeywell, take the classes.There are bi-weekly hackathons, technical mentorship and periodic developer meets, including from Google, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Guvi offers technology skills in regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and English.

For more details, vist Guvi’s website https://www.guvi.in/zen. You may also write to fullstack@guvi.in.