Chennai

Online applications for building approval and land reclassification to open in all districts from September 15

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning will start accepting online applications for proposals pertaining to building construction and reclassification of land in the districts of Tamil Nadu.

As part of initiatives to promote single window clearance for town planning, the online applications will be accepted from September 15. Online mode of submitting applications for layout approval has already been implemented. The online mode will facilitate quick processing of applications pertaining to town planning.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 12:56:04 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/online-applications-for-building-approval-and-land-reclassification-to-open-in-all-districts-from-september-15/article65887536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY