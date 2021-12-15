Online application for COVID-19 ex-gratia

The Tamil Nadu government has launched an online portal for eligible persons to apply for the ex-gratia payment to the kin of the persons who died due to COVID-19.

The government recently announced that it will pay ₹50,000 from the State Disaster Response Fund to the family of the persons who died due to COVID-19.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the State government said that online mode of application has been enabled to ease the application process. Eligible persons can apply through the online form by visiting www.tn.gov.in and then navigating to the ‘Ex-Gratia for COVID-19’ link under the ‘What’s new?’ section.