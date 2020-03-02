Online agent held for selling tickets at a premium

TIRUPATTUR

02 March 2020 23:17 IST

Railway Police from Jolarpet arrested Rajendran, 53, of Malayampattu in Ambur on Monday, for selling online tickets at a premium price.

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said that they had received complaints against the online ticketing agent, who indulged in selling travel tickets for a premium.

After monitoring his transactions and activities for a couple of days, they arrested him on Monday.

