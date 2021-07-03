Online admission under RTE Act from July 5

CHENNAI

03 July 2021 00:34 IST

The Directorate of Matriculation Schools has announced that admission to schools under Right to Education Act will begin from July 5.

Parents may apply online at rte.tnschools.gov.in.

Admission process will continue till August 3. The details of applications received, accepted, rejected applications and the reasons for the same, will be published on the website on August 9 by 5 p.m.

If a school receives more applications than available seats then admission would be through lottery. This process would be held on August 10.

The list of students admitted would be displayed on the school notice board and on the website. Students will have to come to the schools on August 14 to complete the admission formalities.

Parents may approach the Chief Education Officer in the district or the Director of Matriculation Schools at the State level to register complaints or offer suggestions, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Matriculation.

