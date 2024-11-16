 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Onion prices in Chennai likely to remain high for another month due to shortage in supply

Wholesalers in Koyambedu expect the price to stabilise by January with the arrival of fresh harvests

Updated - November 16, 2024 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
On Saturday, there was a ₹5 per kg dip in the price of onions as the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex received a few additional truckloads of produce from Telangana and Karnataka. File

On Saturday, there was a ₹5 per kg dip in the price of onions as the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex received a few additional truckloads of produce from Telangana and Karnataka. File

The price of onions, one of the staple ingredients in Indian kitchens, is likely to remain elevated for another month in the city owing to low arrivals.

After the price of tomatoes skyrocketed last month, onion prices have surged steadily now in the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex (KWMC). A kilogram of onions was priced between ₹40 and ₹70 depending on the quality in the market on Saturday. While the retail price of many other vegetables remained stable this month, onions were being sold for ₹100-₹110 a kg, said merchants at the Koyambedu market.

On Saturday, wholesale traders said there was a marginal dip in the price of onion of ₹5 per kg compared to the previous day as the KWMC received a few additional truckloads of produce from Telangana and Karnataka.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits, and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said normally, the market received 80 to 90 truckloads of onions daily, but that had declined to 40 to 45 now. This has dipped steadily since September due to a fall in production.

This year, the price of onion has risen above ₹100 in the retail market after 2022. There may be a slight decrease by next week as the market is expected to receive more produce from neighbouring States. However, the monsoon may affect onion production. Carrots, small onions, and beetroots are other vegetables whose prices have increased in the wholesale market, Mr. Sukumar added.

V.R. Soundararajan, president, Koyambedu Onion Wholesale Traders’ Association, said labour shortage in Maharashtra, the largest onion-producing State in the country, was one of the reasons for the shortfall in supply. Some of the stock was now being brought in through trains instead of trucks to save transportation cost. While there may not be a further rise, wholesale merchants expect onions price to stabilise by January with the arrival of fresh harvests.

Published - November 16, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.