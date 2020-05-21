Chennai

ONGC extends support to Chennai police in its fight against COVID-19

The company has provided the police with 2,500 personal protective equipment kits

ONGC Cauvery Basin, Chennai, under its corporate social responsibility(CSR) initiative, has extended support to the Chennai city police by providing 2,500 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, amounting to ₹14.47 lakh. The beneficiaries are the police personnel serving in coronavirus containment areas under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police.

The PPE kits were handed over by the executive director, ONGC Cauvery Basin, Chennai, K. S. Bhushan, to the Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan, on Wednesday.

N. Mani, GGM-Head HR, ONGC Chennai and R. Thirunavukarasu, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Section, were also present on the occasion.

Mr. Viswanathan, appreciated ONGC’s initiative and for coming forward to extend its helping hand at this time of crisis.

A press note from ONGC said in this emergency situation, the support from ONGC would help these frontline soldiers perform their duty in a safer way.

